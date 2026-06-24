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Malaysia central bank fines Aeon Credit for sanctions breaches

Malaysia central bank fines Aeon Credit for sanctions breaches
A man walks past the entrance of Central Bank of Malaysia (Bank Negara Malaysia) in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia on July 31, 2019.
PHOTO: Reuters
PUBLISHED ONJune 24, 2026 9:52 AM

KUALA LUMPUR — Malaysia's central bank said on Wednesday (June 24) that it has fined Aeon Credit Service (M) Berhad 520,000 ringgit (S$126,016) for breaches of targeted financial sanctions.

Aeon Credit, a Malaysian unit of Japan's Aeon Co, has since taken remedial measures and conducted refresher training for relevant staff to ensure compliance, Bank Negara Malaysia (BNM) said in a statement.

Aeon Credit had allowed a sanctioned entity to open an account with the company, BNM said, without naming the entity.

The firm also delayed freezing the account despite confirmation that the customer was on a domestic sanctions list, BNM added.

"These breaches were attributed to lack of staff oversight and (a) gap in Aeon Credit's standard operating procedure," the central bank said.

It said Aeon Credit paid the fine on April 16.

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malaysiaBanks and Financial InstitutionsEmbargoes and economic sanctionsBank Negara Malaysia
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