Malaysia Civil Defence Force personnel praised for climbing into ATM to rescue cat

A Malaysia Civil Defence Force personnel has won praise from social media users after he was seen in a TikTok video climbing into an automated teller machine (ATM) to rescue a cat trapped inside.

In the video posted by user Iadila on Jan 14, a cat is seen trapped between a gap at the side of the machine.

Attempts by bank staff, using a broom stick to lure it out, appeared to be futile. The video then showed a Malaysia Civil Defence Force (MCDF) vehicle arriving outside the bank.

Three MCDF personnel, including a lean and tall rescuer in sunglasses, were seen entering the bank. The video goes on to show the rescuer adjusting his helmet.

He was later seen with just his legs sticking out from the ATM, with more than half his body inside the machine. The cat was eventually rescued and was later seen snuggled in the arms of a man wearing a cap.

"Give me the name of the man (rescuer)," one TikTok user cheekily commented.

Another said: "All the staff were petting the cat, but no one is petting the MCDF rescuer?" The comment received over 700 likes.

At the time of this article's publication, the video has received over 120,000 views.

The MCDF is not the same as Malaysia's Fire and Rescue Department, although both carry out rescue functions.

The former does not conduct firefighting operations and its primary role is to "save, protect and reduce the loss of life and damage to the property of civilians".

