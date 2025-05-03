Malaysia conducting military exercise in Johor till May 13

Malaysia's 21st Special Forces Group is conducting a joint military exercise with the Johor Military Force in several locations in Johor from May 1 to 13.

The Thunderstorm Exercise Series 1/2025 is taking place around Pengerang, Tanjung Pengelih, Teluk Ramunia and Desaru, as reported by Malaysian publication Bernama on Wednesday (April 30).

According to a statement from the Malaysian Army (TDM), the exercise involves military assets, tactical vehicle movements, helicopter flights and explosive elements.

"Local residents and road users are advised not to panic and to comply with all safety instructions during the exercise," the statement added.

Bernama reported that roadblocks and traffic control measures are in place at several locations, including around Teluk Ramunia, between May 1 and 9.

Residents can also expect roadblocks around the Sungai Johor Bridge and Desaru Coast Ferry Terminal on May 10, as well as a temporary road closure on Highway E22 from 1am to 3am on May 11.

TDM's statement noted that the exercise is part of efforts to ensure readiness in facing possible terrorist threats to national sovereignty, Bernama reported.

It urged members of public to not spread any unverified information regarding the exercise.

amierul@asiaone.com