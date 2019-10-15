Malaysia considers total vaping ban after reports of US deaths

KUALA LUMPUR - Malaysia is considering banning the sale of electronic cigarettes, its health minister said on Monday, citing growing reports of deaths in the United States linked to e-cigarettes and vaping.

As of Friday, US authorities had reported 29 deaths and 1,299 cases of respiratory illnesses linked to the use of e-cigarettes and vaporizers, amid calls for stricter regulation.

Malaysia was already finalizing a law that would ban the use of all smoking products, including electronic cigarettes and vaporizers, among minors and prohibit their promotion and advertising.

But it is now considering a complete ban on the new devices, Health Minister Dzulkefly Ahmad told parliament.

"A detailed study is required to review the need for enforcing a total ban on the sale of electronic cigarettes and vapes," he said, adding that the ministry had set up a committee to look into the matter.