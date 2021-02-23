Malaysia court halts deportation of 1,200 Myanmar nationals amid outcry

LUMUT, Malaysia - A Malaysian court has allowed a temporary stay of deportation of 1,200 Myanmar nationals scheduled to be sent back to their strife-torn homeland on Tuesday (Feb 23), after rights groups petitioned to say deportation could endanger their lives.

The 1,200 detainees are scheduled to leave on Tuesday afternoon in three navy ships sent by Myanmar’s military, which seized power in a Feb. 1 coup, sparking weeks of protests from pro-democracy activists.

A Myanmar Navy vessel, which will be used to pick up deported Myanmar migrants from Malaysia, is docked at a jetty in Lumut, Malaysia, February 22, 2021.

Refugee groups say asylum seekers from the minority Chin, Kachin and non-Rohingya Muslim communities fleeing conflict and persecution at home are among those being deported.

Amnesty International, which along with Asylum Access had asked the courts to stop the deportation, said the high court granted a stay until 10 a.m. Wednesday, when it will hear the groups’ application for judicial review to suspend the deportation.

“In light of the court ruling, the government must respect the court order and ensure that not one of the 1,200 individuals is deported today,” Katrina Maliamauv, Amnesty Malaysia director, said in a statement.

Amnesty has said among the deportees were three people registered with the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) and 17 minors who have at least one parent in Malaysia.

Malaysia has said it would not deport Rohingya Muslims or refugees registered with the UNHCR.

But the UN refugee agency has said there are at least six people registered with it that are also set to be deported and that there could be more. It has not been allowed access to the deportees.

Earlier on Tuesday, buses and immigration department trucks were seen taking the detainees to the western Malaysian port of Lumut, where the Myanmar ships are docked at a naval base.

Myanmar migrants to be deported from Malaysia are seen inside an immigration truck, in Lumut, Malaysia, February 23, 2021.

PHOTO: ReutersPHOTO: Reuters

Malaysia has not responded publicly to critics or Reuters queries over the deportation of the asylum seekers and those registered with the UNHCR.

Concerns over deportation of unregistered asylum-seekers also persist as the UNHCR has not been allowed to interview detainees for over a year to verify their status, amid a crackdown on undocumented migrants in Malaysia.

The United States and other Western missions have been trying to dissuade Malaysia from proceeding with the deportation and urged the government to allow the UNHCR to interview the detainees. They also say Malaysia is legitimising the military government by cooperating with the junta.

Rights groups Amnesty International and Asylum Access sought a court order on Monday (Feb 21) to stop the deportation, saying three people registered with UNHCR and 17 minors who have at least one parent in Malaysia were among the deportees.

“If Malaysia insists on sending back the 1,200 individuals, it would be responsible for putting them at risk of further persecution, violence and even death,” Katrina Maliamauv, Amnesty Malaysia director, said on Monday.

Myanmar migrants to be deported from Malaysia are seen inside an immigration truck, in Lumut, Malaysia, February 23, 2021.

PHOTO: Reuters

The court is set to hear the request at noon (0400 GMT).

Malaysia has not responded publicly to critics or Reuters queries over the deportation of the asylum seekers and those registered with the UNHCR.

Concerns over deportation of unregistered asylum-seekers also persist as the UNHCR has not been allowed to interview detainees for over a year to verify their status, amid a crackdown on undocumented migrants in Malaysia.

The US and other Western missions have been trying to dissuade Malaysia from proceeding with the deportation and urged the government to allow the UNHCR to interview the detainees. They also say Malaysia is legitimising the military government by cooperating with the junta.