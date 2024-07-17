Malaysia court to hear ex-PM Najib's appeal on house arrest decision on Oct 7

KUALA LUMPUR — A Malaysian court will hear jailed former Prime Minister Najib Razak's appeal against the dismissal of his legal bid to serve his sentence under house arrest on Oct 7, his lawyer said on Tuesday (July 16).

Earlier this month, the Kuala Lumpur High Court had dismissed Najib's legal bid to obtain a document that he said would allow him to serve his remaining prison sentence under house arrest.

