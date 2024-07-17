Award Banner
Award Banner
malaysia

Malaysia court to hear ex-PM Najib's appeal on house arrest decision on Oct 7

Malaysia court to hear ex-PM Najib's appeal on house arrest decision on Oct 7
Former Malaysian Prime Minister Najib Razak speaks during a news conference at the Federal Court in Putrajaya, Malaysia Aug 18, 2022.
PHOTO: Reuters file
PUBLISHED ONJuly 17, 2024 1:18 AM

KUALA LUMPUR — A Malaysian court will hear jailed former Prime Minister Najib Razak's appeal against the dismissal of his legal bid to serve his sentence under house arrest on Oct 7, his lawyer said on Tuesday (July 16).

Earlier this month, the Kuala Lumpur High Court had dismissed Najib's legal bid to obtain a document that he said would allow him to serve his remaining prison sentence under house arrest.

ALSO READ: Malaysia court dismisses jailed ex-PM Najib's bid to serve sentence under house arrest

Najib Razak1MDBmalaysiaCorruption
This website is best viewed using the latest versions of web browsers.