'Extremely shameful': Malaysia orders crackdown after upgraded airport in Kelantan becomes illegal racing spot

Malaysia's transport minister Anthony Loke has ordered enhanced enforcement efforts at the newly upgraded airport in Kelantan after illegal motorcycle racers turned the location into a racetrack, according to his Facebook post on Monday (April 6).

The Sultan Ismail Petra Airport reopened on March 19 after a nearly RM450 million (S$143.3 million) upgrade over the course of two years.

But motorcyclists have made the airport's drop-off point into a racetrack and location for their stunts, Sinar Harian reported on Sunday (April 5).

"This news is not only sad but extremely shameful," Loke stated in his Facebook post.

He highlighted that the government intended for the upgrade to improve air connectivity for the state and drive up socio-economic development, as well as attract more tourists.

"The behaviour of these mat rempit groups in front of the new terminal departure hall is not only endangering the lives of the people who use the airport but can be said as an act of sabotage against the security and economy of the state," he said.

Mat rempit refers to youths to often use modified motorcycles to take part in illegal street races, among other activities.

Loke said he has ordered the road transport department's enforcement director to carry out "massive enforcement operations" in the area.

Malaysia Airports Holdings Berhad, the management company in charge of the newly upgraded airport, has also received a request from Loke to tighten entry and exit pathways to discourage these youths from illegal activities.

"Anyone who dares to perform stunts in front of the airport will have their motorbike confiscated," the minister warned.

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khooyihang@asiaone.com