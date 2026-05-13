Malaysia delivery rider caught on CCTV stealing customer's food, returns to apologise

A food delivery driver in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia was caught on video stealing a customer's meal on Monday (May 11) and subsequently returned to apologise, admitting that he acted on impulse out of hunger.

CCTV footage of the incident uploaded on Reddit that day showed a male delivery driver, dressed in a blue jersey and black pants, placing three orange bags of food at Izad's doorstep.

He took photos of the food and after confirming the delivery, he reached down to pick up one of the bags before leaving.

Customer Izad discovered the missing meal when he returned home and tried to contact the driver, who did not answer his calls.

After reviewing CCTV footage and realising what had happened, he reported the incident to the food delivery platform and shared it on social media.

The footage was initially uploaded on Threads by the customer, Jeffrey Izad, on Monday but has since been removed, reported Malaysia news outlet Sin Chew Daily.

Stole on impulse

Izad reportedly made another post later that day revealing that the delivery driver returned to his house in the afternoon to apologise and expressed deep regret for his actions.

He admitted that he was extremely hungry at the time and had stolen the food on impulse.

The driver also reportedly claimed that many netizens had left critical comments on his Threads account and that the backlash extended to his wife's social media posts, putting him under heavy pressure.

After receiving his apology, Izad said that he and and his wife decided to forgive the driver and remove the video which had reportedly gone viral and various platforms and garnered over a million views.

He reminded the man to reflect on his actions, adding that if he was truly hungry and short of money, he should have asked for help, as Malaysians are generous and willing to lend a hand.

He also apologised to the delivery driver for the harsh words said during his emotional outburst.

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esther.lam@asiaone.com