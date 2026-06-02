Driver dies after rotting tree falls and crushes car in Sabah

A 33-year-old man in Malaysia died after a tree fell directly onto the car he was driving along Sepulut-Kalabakan road in Sabah on Monday (June 1).

The incident occurred at around noon as the victim and his wife were travelling towards Kalabakan in Tawau, Sabah, reported The Star.

Footage of the incident shared on Facebook page LAHAD DATU Update on Tuesday showed a tree falling onto the victim's car before rolling onto the road. The car then slows to a stop with the headlights still on.

Photos of the aftermath, shared by Facebook user Tahas Lumanduk on Monday, showed the car stopped on the left side of the road with its windshield smashed in.

Keningau district police chief Alizam Dalaman was quoted by The Star as saying preliminary investigations revealed the tree fell due to its rotten trunk and hit the front of the victim's vehicle.

The victim sustained injuries to his head and body and died in hospital while his wife who was travelling with him suffered minor injuries, Deputy Superintendent Alizam reportedly said.

The police chief added that a post mortem will be conducted to determine the vicim's cause of death.

[[nid:737054]]

esther.lam@asiaone.com