Malaysia drops appeal against acquittal of wife of ex-PM Najib in money laundering, tax evasion case

KUALA LUMPUR — Malaysian prosecutors have dropped their appeal against the acquittal of Rosmah Mansor, the wife of jailed former Prime Minister Najib Razak, in a case involving money laundering and tax evasion, saying they saw no prospect of success.

Since 2018, the couple have been subject to multiple graft investigations surrounding Najib's alleged role in the multi-billion dollar 1MDB scandal. Both have repeatedly denied all wrongdoing.

Rosmah, widely scorned in Malaysia for her extravagant lifestyle and penchant for luxury handbags, was acquitted of 12 money laundering charges and five tax evasion charges by the Kuala Lumpur High Court in December 2024.

The Attorney-General's Chambers initially decided to appeal the decision but withdrew its application on Tuesday, saying it could not definitively prove that Rosmah committed the offences.

"If the appeal proceeded, the prosecution would not be able to prove the case beyond reasonable doubt as required in a criminal trial, as key witnesses needed to prove the charges against the accused have died," the AGC said in a statement late on Thursday.

Lawyers for Rosmah did not immediately respond to a request for comment on Friday.

The decision to withdraw the appeal does not affect other ongoing trials against Rosmah, the AGC said.

Rosmah is currently free on bail pending an appeal against a 10-year jail sentence in 2022 for soliciting and receiving bribes to help a company win a US$279 million (S$360 million) solar power supply project from Najib's government.

The AGC's appeal withdrawal against Rosmah's acquittal comes ahead of major court verdicts involving Najib, who is serving a six-year jail sentence after being found guilty of graft and money laundering.

Najib's conviction was one of several cases investigating his involvement in the alleged theft of billions of dollars from 1Malaysia Development Berhad, a state fund he helped establish in 2009 while he was premier.

The Kuala Lumpur High Court will decide on Dec 22 whether the jailed former premier can serve his sentence under house arrest. Just days later on Dec 26, it will deliver its verdict in the biggest trial that Najib faces concerning 1MDB.

Some 1MDB-linked charges against Najib have been dropped. He has denied all of the charges brought against him.

[[nid:725814]]