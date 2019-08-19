Malaysia ends search for remaining missing Singaporean kayaker

The kayak belonging to Madam Puah and Mr Tan found at Penyabong Jetty on Aug 14, 2019.
PHOTO: The Straits Times
Trinna Leong
The Straits Times

KUALA LUMPUR - Malaysia has ended search operations for missing Singaporean kayaker Tan Eng Soon, 62, after 10 days of scouring the sea from north Johor to Terengganu on the east coast of peninsula Malaysia.

Search efforts were terminated as of 9pm on Sunday (Aug 18).

"The search and rescue operation over 10 days succeeded in finding the kayak with the victims' personal belongings and a female body, while the male victim could not be found," the Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency (MMEA) said in a statement on Monday (Aug 19).

The search operation had cost more than RM431,000 (S$143,045) and involved 155 personnel, five air and 11 sea assets.

"Search and rescue operations would be reactivated if there are new leads," said Johor MMEA director First Admiral (Maritime) Aminuddin Abdul Rashid.

Mr Tan and Madam Puah Geok Tin, 57, went missing during a kayaking session off the waters of Mersing, Johor, on Aug 8.

Both were both part of a group of Singaporeans kayaking between Pulau Seri Buat, in Pahang and Pulau Mertang, in Johor, but they split away from the group at around 5.40pm on Aug 8.

Weather conditions on the day were described as unfavourable, with choppy waters and strong winds.

The green kayak with the victims' belongings was found on Aug 13 off the shore of Kuantan, in Pahang, while Madam Puah's body was found floating near Kemaman, Terengganu, the next day. It was found some 100 nautical miles off from where she was last spotted kayaking.

On Aug 15, local fishermen in Terengganu reported sighting a body that was floating near Dungun but nothing came from the tip-off.

Recounting the tragedy, the group of 15 Singaporeans and one local guide said they were on a routine expedition. Mostly aged between their 40s and 50s, they had varying kayaking abilities.

The group were in eight kayaks on the fateful day and, as weather conditions got worse, they decided to separate - one group with three kayaks and the other with five.

Those who made it said that as visibility got poorer they had to keep paddling to maintain stability amid strong waves.

Only when they had reached shore did the others realise that Mr Tan and Madam Puah were missing. But they could seek help only the next day on Aug 9.

The funeral for Madam Puah is taking place on Tuesday (Aug 20) in Singapore.

This article was first published in The Straits Times. Permission required for reproduction.

