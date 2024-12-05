Award Banner
Malaysia enquiry proposes criminal probe against ex-PM Mahathir, state media reports

Malaysia's former Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad reacts during an interview with Reuters in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, Oct16, 2020.
PHOTO: Reuters file
PUBLISHED ONDecember 05, 2024 6:15 AM

KUALA LUMPUR — A Malaysian royal commission of enquiry studying cases involving three disputed islets in the Singapore Strait has proposed a criminal probe against former Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad, state news agency Bernama reported on Thursday (Dec 5).

Current premier Anwar Ibrahim had previously called for a review of a 2018 decision, made when Mahathir was prime minister, for Malaysia to drop its application to revise an International Court of Justice ruling that Singapore had sovereignty over Pedra Branca, one of the islets.

