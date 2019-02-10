Malaysia halts enforcement of VEP at Johor checkpoints

KUALA LUMPUR - Malaysia has halted the enforcement of its Vehicle Entry Permit (VEP) at the two Johor checkpoints, the Ministry of Transport said on Tuesday (Oct 1), following several teething problems last week.

"VEP is suspended now for both peak and non-peak hours," a ministry spokesman told The Straits Times.

The ministry did not say if, or when, the VEP enforcement would be started.

Malaysia's VEP enforcement was scheduled to begin on Tuesday, with the scheme conducted only during non-peak hours.

This followed its announcement on Sept 23 that it had to defer the enforcement during "peak-hour traffic operations" until further notice.

It had then cited "several issues", including difficulties in obtaining appointments for the installation of the radio frequency identification (RFID) tag.