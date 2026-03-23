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Malaysia issues heatwave alert for 18 areas in northern states of Kedah, KL, Penang and Perak

Malaysia issues heatwave alert for 18 areas in northern states of Kedah, KL, Penang and Perak
A signage warning the public that open burning is an offence.
PHOTO: AsiaOne/Rauf Khan
Sean LerPUBLISHED ONMarch 23, 2026 12:28 PMBYSean Ler

Malaysians are bracing for scorching days ahead with temperatures in three Kedah districts set to reach a high of 40 deg C, while temperatures in 15 other districts could reach a high of 37 deg C.

In a hot weather status update published just before 5pm on Monday (March 23), Malaysia's weatherman said that the districts of Baling, Pendang and Pokok Sena have been placed on Level 2 alert.

An alert of this level means that daily maximum temperatures of between 37 and 40 deg C have been recorded for at least three consecutive days.

Meanwhile, 15 districts in other parts of Kedah, Kuala Lumpur, Penang and Perak have been placed on Level 1 alert, with daily maximum temperatures having reached between 35 and 37 deg C for at least three consecutive days. 

KedahPenangPerak
Perlis, Sik, Padang Terap, Kubang Pasu, Pulau Langkawai, Kuala Muda, Kulim, Bandar BahruNorth-east and NorthHulu Perak, Selama, Kinta, Kuala Kangsar
Districts across north Peninsular Malaysia which have been issued with hot weather alerts.

Malaysia Health Minister Dzulkefly Ahmad said in a Facebook post on Sunday that the current temperatures require people to be more vigilant, including watching out for signs of heatstroke such as prolonged dizziness, unusual thirst and a rising body temperature. 

"If the signs appear, take immediate preventive measures by going under shade, drinking plenty of water and cooling the body promptly," Dr Dzulkefly added. 

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editor@asiaone.com 

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