Heatwave warning issued for Perlis, Kedah and Perak; 13 other districts placed on alert

Scorching days are not about to leave Malaysia soon with temperatures in six areas across the states of Kedah, Perak and Perlis facing temperatures of up to 40 deg C.

In a hot weather status update published after 6pm on Friday (March 27), Malaysia's weatherman said the Kedah districts of Kota Setar, Pokok Sena, Pendang and Baling, the Perak district of Hulu Perak, and the state of Perlis have been placed on level 2 alert.

This means that daily maximum temperatures have reached between 37 and 40 deg C for at least three consecutive days.

Meanwhile, 13 districts in Kedah, Penang and Perak have been placed on level 1 alert, with daily maximum temperatures having reached between 35 and 37 deg C for at least three consecutive days.

Kedah Penang Perak Padang Terap, Kubang Pasu, Pulau Langkawai, Kuala Muda, Baling, Kulim, Bandar Bahru Northwest and North Kinta, Kuala Kangsar, Perak Tengah

In a Facebook post on Friday, Malaysia Health Minister Dr Dzulkefly Ahmad reminded Malaysians that hot weather can pose health risks.

He suggested that people in the affected districts wear loose, light and brightly coloured clothing, find shade or air conditioning, limit outdoor activities, drink sufficient weather, and recognise the early signs of heat stroke.

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editor@asiaone.com