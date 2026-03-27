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Heatwave warning issued for Perlis, Kedah and Perak; 13 other districts placed on alert

5 districts in the 3 northern states have seen daily maximum temperatures exceed 37 to 40 deg C
Heatwave warning issued for Perlis, Kedah and Perak; 13 other districts placed on alert
Water level at Kedah's Muda dam has reached a low of around 7 per cent of its normal capacity.
PHOTO: Dr Ismail Salleh
Sean LerPUBLISHED ONMarch 27, 2026 1:52 PMBYSean Ler

Scorching days are not about to leave Malaysia soon with temperatures in six areas across the states of Kedah, Perak and Perlis facing temperatures of up to 40 deg C.

In a hot weather status update published after 6pm on Friday (March 27), Malaysia's weatherman said the Kedah districts of Kota Setar, Pokok Sena, Pendang and Baling, the Perak district of Hulu Perak, and the state of Perlis have been placed on level 2 alert.

Districts across north Peninsular Malaysia which have been issued with hot weather alerts.

This means that daily maximum temperatures have reached between 37 and 40 deg C for at least three consecutive days. 

Meanwhile, 13 districts in Kedah, Penang and Perak have been placed on level 1 alert, with daily maximum temperatures having reached between 35 and 37 deg C for at least three consecutive days. 

KedahPenangPerak

Padang Terap, Kubang Pasu, 

Pulau Langkawai, Kuala Muda, 

Baling, Kulim, Bandar Bahru

Northwest and North

Kinta, Kuala Kangsar, 

Perak Tengah

In a Facebook post on Friday, Malaysia Health Minister Dr Dzulkefly Ahmad reminded Malaysians that hot weather can pose health risks. 

He suggested that people in the affected districts wear loose, light and brightly coloured clothing, find shade or air conditioning, limit outdoor activities, drink sufficient weather, and recognise the early signs of heat stroke. 

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editor@asiaone.com 

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