Malaysia to implement 30% train discount for internal travel on weekdays from April 15

Malaysia is implementing a 30 per cent discount on its Electric Train Service (ETS) routes as well as its Ekspres Rakyat Timuran (ERT) line between Johor Bahru Central and Tumpat in Kelantan on weekdays from Wednesday (April 15), Transport Minister Anthony Loke said on Tuesday.

This does not include the KTM Shuttle Tebrau that runs between Singapore and Malaysia.

Loke said that the discount is an initiative launched in collaboration with Malaysia's national railway, Keretapi Tanah Melayu Berhad (KTMB), to encourage the use of trains amid rising fuel prices, Bernama reported.

He further highlighted that this is in line with the government's push to make rail travel a primary mode of transport, while lowering the cost for commuters.

This discount will be active from Monday to Thursday and will not be available during school holidays and public holidays, The Star reported.

"Passengers must purchase tickets using a promotional code to be announced by KTMB between April 15 and 30, for travel from April 15 to Oct 14," Loke said.

But discounts will not be available to passengers with tickets for ETS business class, ERT first class and sleeper class, as well as concession ticket holders.

The initiative also involves Express Rail Link service which will see the addition of two new monthly travel passes that provide up to 90 per cent discount and will apply for civil servants working or residing in Putrajaya and Malaysians employed at Kuala Lumpur International Airport Terminal 1 and 2.

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khooyihang@asiaone.com