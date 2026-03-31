Man with 31 criminal records arrested after leading Malaysia police on chase around KLIA, ramming into 5 cars

A 30-year-old wanted man was arrested on Monday (March 30) afternoon after leading police on a chase around Kuala Lumpur International Airport (KLIA).

Airport police chief Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Ravi Muthusamy said the incident happened at about 4.30pm when security personnel from a mobile patrol vehicle was conducting crime prevention patrols.

ACP Ravi said the man refused to pull over for inspection.

"The driver attempted to flee towards KLIA terminal at level 3, ramming five public vehicles along the way before being successfully apprehended."

Like a scene out of action-adventure video Grand Theft Auto, videos of the incident circulating on social media show a red Honda Civic attempting to squeeze past vehicles on two lanes through the middle.

The car is seen scraping past the left side of a dark-coloured multi-purpose vehicle before ramming into the rear of a white delivery van.

But the driver of the Honda Civic does not stop. Instead, he pushes past the van and continues driving forward despite a badly crumpled front bonnet.

At least three more vehicles were damaged as the driver of the Honda Civic continued his attempt to flee from a police car in pursuit.

Dashcam footage later shows the Honda Civic stopped beside a road barrier as police officers pinned the man to the ground.

According to ACP Ravi, the male driver is wanted for a drug-related offence and has 31 prior criminal records.

Investigations are ongoing.

Alleged offences include obstructing a public servant in the discharge of duties; committing mischief; as well as drugs- and traffic-related offences.

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