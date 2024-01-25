Malaysia to launch inquiry into cases involving disputed Singapore Strait islets

KUALA LUMPUR — Malaysia will set up a royal commission of inquiry to study the handling of cases involving three disputed islets in the Singapore Strait, the cabinet said on Wednesday (Jan 24).

Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim has previously called for a review of a 2018 decision by Malaysia — under the administration of then-premier Mahathir Mohamad — to drop its application to revise an International Court of Justice (ICJ) ruling that Singapore had sovereignty over Pedra Branca, one of the islets.

In a 2008 ruling, the ICJ awarded the Middle Rocks formation to Malaysia while nearby Pedra Branca was given to Singapore. Malaysia in 2017 sought to have the Pedra Branca part of the ruling overturned, but dropped its claim a year later after Mahathir became prime minister.

Chief Secretary to the Government Mohd Zuki Ali said on Tuesday recommendations for the composition of the inquiry panel will be brought to Malaysia's king for approval.

"The recommendations... will take into account experts with wide experience in judicial, legal, and public administration matters who can carry out a transparent, fair and equal investigation," Mohd Zuki said in a statement.

ALSO READ: Singapore ready to defend sovereignty over Pedra Branca and deal with any legal action by Malaysia: MFA