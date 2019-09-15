Malaysia leaving it up to Indonesia to take stern action against haze culprits

PUTRAJAYA - Malaysia said it is leaving it to Indonesia to investigate and prosecute companies that have contributed to the ongoing agricultural fires in Sumatra and Kalimantan, even if those companies are subsidiaries of Malaysian-owned firms.

"The four (Malaysian) companies, it's up to the Indonesian government to investigate," said Ms Yeo Bee Yin, minister of energy, science technology, environment and climate change, on Saturday (Sept 14).

"We believe that Indonesian government should do what's necessary to investigate and take action against those proven to be against the law."

Speaking to reporters, she added that "Indonesia has full power to enforce its law on its land" after reports that four of the 30 companies that were sealed off by Indonesia on Friday belonged to Malaysia's Sime Darby, IOI Corporation, Kuala Lumpur Kepong Berhad (KLK), and TDM Berhad.