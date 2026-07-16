Malaysia man arrested after allegedly stalking uni student, sniffing her shoes

A man in Malaysia has been arrested after he allegedly repeatedly stalked a university student in Shah Alam, The Star reported on Monday (July 13).

The student, going by user Aynndyh_ on Threads, shared that she was being harassed and followed by a man since April this year, The Rakyat Post reported.

The 22-year-old also uploaded a video showing security camera footage of the alleged perpetrator across two separate days.

According to the timestamp on the footage, the man was seen loitering outside her flat on July 8, around 1pm.

He can be seen pausing to stare at shoes placed behind a metal grille door in her home before briefly glancing around.

He then reaches past the grilles, pulling out a shoe from within her home.

Bringing the shoe to his face, he appears to sniff the footwear before returning it to its original spot.

A separate video on July 11, around 3am, shows the same man standing outside the student's home, looking around him.

He then gets on one knee, reaching his arm past the grilles once more.

The man is forced to stretch himself as he pushes his shoulder up against the door, reaching as far in as he can as the video ends.

Shah Alam police department assistant commissioner Sarudin Samah shared that the woman had lodged a police report around 4pm on July 12.

She reported that the man had harassed her both at her university and around her residential area, according to The Star.

The suspect, also in his 20s and studying at the same university as the victim, was arrested around 8.30pm that same day, Says reported.

He was remanded for one day amid ongoing investigations and was found to have no prior criminal record or drugs in his system.

The case is reportedly being investigated under Section 507A of the Penal Code for repeated stalking. This offence is punishable by up to three years' jail or a fine upon conviction.

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khooyihang@asiaone.com