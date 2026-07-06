Player killed, referee injured by lightning strike during Melaka football match

A 28-year-old footballer died while a referee was injured after they were purportedly struck by lightning during a game in Melaka on Sunday (July 5) evening.

The incident happened at about 5.40pm at the Rakan Muda Lendu Complex during a match between Rembau Indian Veteran Football Club and Tanjung Minyak Football Club.

Alor Gajah district police chief Ahmad Abu Bakar said in a statement that light rain had begun before a loud clap of thunder was heard.

"About 10 minutes after kick-off, there was a drizzle before a loud clap of thunder was heard. The victim's friends then saw him and two other individuals collapse on the field after the incident.

"The victim was then taken to Alor Gajah Hospital in a public vehicle, while the match referee was sent to hospital by ambulance for treatment," Malaysian media outlet Astro Awani reported the police chief as saying.

Superintendent Ahmad added that burns marks were seen on the victim — from the toes up to his left thigh, while burn marks were also observed on his lower abdomen and back. The victim was also reportedly bleeding from his right ear.

Responding to the incident, Football Association of Malaysia (FAM) secretary-general Noor Azman Rahman reminded players and spectators that no match is more important that their lives and safety.

He urged state associations, clubs, academies and organisers to closely monitor weather conditions before and during matches.

FAM has asked for a full report from the Melaka Football Association and the match organisers to establish what happened and whether improvements to existing safety protocols can be made.

There was also a case of lightning-related death in Singapore on the same day, where a 24-year-old part-time outdoor instructor died after being struck by lightning while paddleboarding in the waters off Pasir Ris Beach.

24-year-old Mikhail Benyamin was brought unconscious to Senkang General Hospital, where he later died.

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editor@asiaone.com