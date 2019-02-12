Malaysia orders inquiry over 'half-naked' tattoo show

Three men display their tattoos during the International Malaysia Tattoo Expo in Kuala Lumpur on Nov 29, 2019.
PHOTO: AFP
Reuters

KUALA LUMPUR - Malaysia ordered an investigation on Monday (Dec 2) into what the government called a half-naked tattoo show held in the capital Kuala Lumpur, after pictures of heavily inked men and women circulated on social media in the Muslim-majority nation.

The three-day Tattoo Malaysia Expo, which started last Friday and drew participants from 35 countries, was supported by the Ministry of Tourism, Arts & Culture, the show's organiser said on its website.

But the ministry said this year's event violated its standards for the first time since it was first held in 2015, and vowed "firm action" against the organisers.

Pictures in Malaysian media blurred the private parts of men and women in the show.

"It's impossible for the ministry to approve any application for events that have obscene elements such as this, because it is not Malaysian culture, what more when the majority of Malaysians are Muslim," Mr Mohamaddin Ketapi, the minister of tourism, arts and culture, said in a statement.

"We will wait for the full investigation report... and will not hesitate to take legal action if they are found to have been in violation of set conditions."

One of the event's organisers, Mr Carlos Benny Majakil, told Reuters he had no comment on the issue.

The authorities in Malaysia, where ethnic Malay Muslims make up 60 per cent of a population of 32 million, tend to lean towards religious and cultural conservatism.

A Malaysian religious court last month sentenced five men to jail, caning and fines for attempting gay sex.

In September 2018, two women were caned for "attempting lesbian sex" in the east coast state of Terengganu.

Escalator steps buckle in front of mum and baby at Waterway Point
Local pet crematorium accused of &#039;fake ashes&#039; bites back at dog owner
Godfrey Gao death highlights dark side of China&#039;s reality TV craze
New version of National Anthem to be unveiled tomorrow
Goo Hara fans upset that her parents, who allegedly abandoned her, will get her assets
Female motorcyclist taken to hospital after accident with taxi on BKE
Man attacked with drain cover while clearing protest roadblock in Hong Kong
K-pop singer HyunA won&#039;t tell lies anymore about her health after deaths of Sulli, Goo Hara
Michael Lai, giant of film and TV music in Hong Kong, dies at 73
Bride in Thailand invites ex-boyfriends to wedding, stirs debate online
She bakes goodies with a sprinkling of good advice
How a kampung tragedy sparked off a Singapore lifeguard’s journey
$2.80 alcoholic xiao long baos, Takashimaya Christmas Bazaar &amp; other deals this week
No more medical bill surprises
5 ways you damage your relationship with your child without even knowing it
7 of the best hotels in Singapore where you can celebrate your birthday in style
7 practical HDB kitchen designs for your HDB home
House tour: Open-concept HDB flat in Ang Mo Kio with a verdant view
Nov 2019 BTO analysis: Tengah&#039;s Plantation Grange, Plantation Village and Garden Vines
A 20-year old Compassvale resale HDB flat turned sleek home
Gossip mill: Carman Lee reveals if she would ever date Condor Heroes co-star Louis Koo - and other entertainment news this week
Ice cream for an &#039;ice queen&#039;? Felicia Chin cheers Rui En up after her cat dies
Internet slams GrabFood customer who asked rider to pay for late food
Vietnamese woman trades neighbour&#039;s 2-year-old granddaughter for iPhone 11
