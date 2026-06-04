Malaysia rolls out passport with 10-year validity priced at RM350

Malaysians will soon be able to apply for international passports with 10-year-validity following a federal government gazette published on Wednesday (June 3).

Under the Fees (Passports and Visas) (Amendment) Order 2026, signed off by cabinet secretary Shamsul Azri Abu Bakar, Malaysians aged between 18 and 59 years old can apply for an international passport with a 10-year validity for RM350 (S$112).

Prior to the amendment, Malaysian international passports were issued with a validity period of five years at a cost of RM200.

Meanwhile, senior citizens aged 60 and above will only need to pay RM175.

Persons with disabilities and those working at the Immigration Department of Malaysia (JIM) do not need to pay for a 10-year validity passport.

Replacement fees to cost more

However, replacement fees for lost and damaged passports with 10-year validity will also cost more under the new regulations, with replacement fees set at RM550 for the first replacement for those aged 18 to 59.

Checks by AsiaOne on JIM's portal and social media platforms at 12pm on Thursday did not indicate when Malaysians can start applying for the passport with a longer validity.

Hazim Arshad, who works at the East Coast Rail Link, left a comment on JIM's Facebook page, urging the department to quickly implement the new 10-year passport, noting that neighbouring countries in the region have already done so.

Both Singapore and Thailand have implemented international passports with 10-year validity.

"Please make an official posting regarding the new 10-year passport gazetted on Wednesday," another user, Daenarys Tagaryen wrote.

JIM had initially scheduled to roll out a new Malaysian international passport with improved security features from June 1.

It was postponed on May 26 to a later date to be announced.

Authorities did not say if the postponement is due to the new gazette.

AsiaOne has reached out to JIM for more information.

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editor@asiaone.com