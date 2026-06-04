Man repeatedly slashed with parang in vicious robbery in Malaysia; suspects allegedly fled in car with Singapore plate

A 27-year-old convenience store worker in the north-western Malaysian state of Penang was viciously slashed with a parang on his arms and head during a brazen robbery that was captured on closed-footage television camera.

The incident occurred at around 9.30pm on Sunday (May 31) at the Easy To U Mart along Jalan Sungai Daun in Taman Bistari, reported the New Straits Times.

The two armed robbers fled with cash from the register, the victim's belongings, and cigarettes amounting to about RM500 (S$160) in a foreign-registered car that appeared to carry a Singapore plate.

In the CCTV footage of the crime circulating on social media, the two perpetrators can be seen entering the store brandishing parangs, with one of them taking the victim's phone that was on the counter.

The same suspect then forcefully opens the cash register and grabs the money. When the victim attempts to intervene, he is repeatedly slashed on the arms and head before the suspect grabs several packs of cigarettes and the victim's sling bag and flees with his accomplice.

Blood can be seen dripping from the victim. A passerby who notices him injured from outside the shop's glass panels rushes in to help.

According to images shared online, the culprits are believed to have fled in a Singapore-registered vehicle.

"Initial investigations indicate that the suspects may have used a vehicle bearing a foreign registration number," said Seberang Perai Selatan deputy police chief Mohd Norazmi Abd Ghapar, adding that a manhunt is underway.

Deputy Superintendent Norazmi also said in a statement that the victim sustained injuries to his head and both hands.

"The victim received initial treatment at Sungai Bakap Hospital before being referred to Sunway Medical Centre Penang. He is reported to be in stable condition," he said, adding that police launched an investigation immediately after receiving a report.

Investigators are analysing CCTV footage of the crime.

Norazmi also shared that forensic examinations were carried out at the scene.

The case is being investigated for robbery with hurt, a serious non-bailable offence which carries a penalty of up to 20 years' jail, along with a fine and caning.

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xingying.koh@asiaone.com