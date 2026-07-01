Fuel prices in Malaysia fall a second week as international oil prices continue to moderate

Fuel prices in Malaysia have fallen for a second consecutive week, for the week of July 1 to 8, amid moderating crude oil prices, the Ministry of Finance announced on Tuesday (June 30).

For this period, retail prices for unsubsidised Ron95 and Ron97 petrol were reduced by RM0.10 each — to RM3.37 (S$1.07) and RM4.00 respectively.

The price of unsubsidised diesel also fell by RM0.10 to RM3.97 per litre.

Malaysia uses the automatic pricing mechanism formula — introduced in 1983 to stabilise fuel prices based on market fluctuations — when determining weekly petrol prices.

Explaining its decision, the ministry noted that international petroleum market prices have continued to moderate, as compared to the highs recorded during the height of the Middle East conflict — now entering its fifth month.

It pointed to the increased global supply of oil flowing through the Strait of Hormuz as a sign of recovery, but cautioned that risks to supply stability will remain as long as the conflict does not reach a resolution.

Malaysia implements diesel subsidy

Malaysia has also lowered the price of diesel to RM2.10 per litre nationwide on July 1.

The ministry had earlier explained that the difference in prices between subsidised and unsubsidised diesel led to smuggling and revenue losses.

In the weeks before the scheme's implementation, diesel was sold at a subsidised price of RM2.15 per litre in the eastern states of Sabah and Sarawak, compared with RM4.37 in Peninsular Malaysia.

The price gap had created room for revenue leakage and the smuggling of subsidised diesel, including across borders, the finance ministry said in a statement on June 21.

Under the scheme, eligible Malaysians can now purchase subsidised diesel at RM2.10 per litre through MyKad verification at petrol stations islandwide.

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editor@asiaone.com