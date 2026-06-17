malaysia

Malaysia keeps petrol prices unchanged again until June 24 but drops diesel price

The finance ministry cited short-term risks which could prevent crude oil and petroleum prices from returning to pre-conflict levels, and continued high subsidy liability as reasons
Malaysia keeps petrol prices unchanged again until June 24 but drops diesel price
Petrol prices in Malaysia will remain unchanged for a third consecutive week, till June 24, but the price of diesel will be reduced by 30 cents.
PHOTO: AsiaOne/Rauf Khan
Sean LerPUBLISHED ONJune 17, 2026 1:37 PMBYSean Ler

Petrol prices in Malaysia will remain unchanged for a third week running — between June 18 and 24 — amid continued short-term risks in the Middle East and high subsidy liability, Malaysia's Ministry of Finance announced on Wednesday (June 17).

For this period, the retail prices for unsubsidised Ron95 and Ron97 petrol will remain at RM3.72 (S$1.20) and RM4.35 respectively.

Meanwhile, the price of unsubsidised diesel will be reduced by 30 cents to RM4.37.

Explaining its decision, the ministry said that while the government views positively the interim deal to the end the war in the Middle East, including the moderation of global crude oil prices, short-term risks still exist.

"These include uncertainties regarding the reopening of trade routes in the Strait of Hormuz, supply disruptions that are expected to take months to fully recover, and the risk that peace negotiations will not reach a final settlement," the ministry said, adding that these could still prevent crude oil and petroleum prices from returning to pre-conflict levels.

May be an image of text that says 'KEMENTERIANKEWANGAN KEMENTERIAN KEWANGAN HARGA RUNCIT PRODUK PETROLEUM BAGI TEMPOH 18 JUN HINGGA 24 JUN 2026 RM4.35/selite /seliter RM4. RM3.72 /seliter RON97 RM1.99 99/seliter /seliter RON95 (Tanpasubsidi) (Tanpa subsidi) RM2.05 /seliter Menfaetadyar Rakyar MAD MADANI RON95 RM4.37 /seliter PETROL Bersubsidi(SKPS) Bersubsidi (SKPS) RM2.15/seliter /seliter DIESEL Semenanjung SomenanjungMalaysia Malaysia RM2.15 seliter DIESEL Bersubsidi Bersubsidi(SKDs) (SKDS) DIESEL Sabah, Sarawak sabah,Sarawak&Labuan Labuan'

Malaysia uses the automatic pricing mechanism formula — introduced in 1983 to stabilise fuel prices based on market fluctuations — when determining weekly petrol prices.

The ministry also said the government's fuel subsidy liability is projected to remain high — at around RM3.5 billion per month — based on current market prices for oil.

In its last update issued on June 10, the ministry revealed that the monthly subsidy for both Ron95 and diesel hit a high of about RM7.5 billion in April.

While fuel supplies remain adequate for now, the ministry encouraged motorists to maintain efficient and prudent fuel consumption through better travel planning to reduce wasteful consumption.

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editor@asiaone.com

malaysiaDiesel/PetrolPetrol pricesOil prices/Crude oilMiddle EastWars and conflicts
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