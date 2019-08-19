Malaysia PM Mahathir, 94, goes on 11km bicycle ride

PHOTO: YouTube/Chedet Official
The Straits Times

Malaysia's nonagenarian prime minister went on an 11km bicycle ride on Saturday (Aug 17), a feat which set the Internet twittering.

"This morning we had the chance to bike almost 11km. Thank God, it feels fresh and vibrant," 94-year-old Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamed posted on his social media accounts.

The posts were accompanied by a 23-second video of the outing around parks in the administrative capital Putrajaya and science park town Cyberjaya.

Riding a red bicycle while wearing a red and white helmet, the world's oldest head of government, was accompanied by an entourage of nearly 10 men on other two wheelers, including a scooter.

Members of the public could be seen looking on curiously as the group passed.

The post attracted some 9,000 likes across Facebook and Twitter.

"The best Tun beloved by rakyak (people) all," wrote Mohd Raiszudin on Facebook, using a Malaysian honorific.

"May you always ride your bike and go faster to drive the country to the top of success."

Dr Mahathir, who is on his second stint as Malaysian prime minister, just celebrated his 94th birthday last month.

"My birthday wish is very simple - that I can finish my work setting Malaysia on the road of recovery," he wrote on Facebook then.

"It is a privilege and honour to serve this country."

At an age where many would prefer to be in the passenger's seat, the sprightly grandfather has also frequently been seen driving various visitors around in Malaysian-made Proton cars.

Just earlier this month, visiting Indonesian President Joko Widodo was taken for a spin.

After official meetings in the Prime Minister's office, Dr Mahathir drove Mr Joko to lunch at the Prime Minister's residence some 4km away in a red Proton Persona.

"This was the second time I had the honour of sitting in a car driven by Dr M," Mr Joko wrote on his Facebook page, recounting the first as during an earlier visit to Malaysia some four years ago, when Dr Mahathir had invited him for a test drive, also in a Proton.

"The speed was thrilling: it reached 180 km per hour. But today was calmer."

On Sunday, Dr Mahathir was again behind the wheel when he test drove the Malaysian-made Proton Saga MC 2019.

Dr Mahathir was born on July 10, 1925, in Kampung Seberang Perak, Alor Setar, Kedah. He is the youngest of nine siblings.

He first became prime minister in 1981 at the age of 56 and was the country's fourth prime minister then.

He stepped down from the post in 2003 after being in office for 22 years.

This article was first published in The Straits Times. Permission required for reproduction.

More about
Mahathir Mohamad

TRENDING

Businessman sues mistress to recover &#039;$2m loan&#039; she says was a gift
Businessman sues mistress to recover '$2m loan' she says was a gift
A recession in Singapore likely to impact Johor as well
A recession in Singapore likely to impact Johor as well
Maid jailed for throwing five-year-old boy onto ground in Punggol while carrying him
Maid jailed for throwing five-year-old boy onto ground in Punggol while carrying him
Buy Jay Chou&#039;s $35m Tokyo mansion and get to meet him in person - too good to be true?
Would you buy Jay Chou's $35m Tokyo mansion to see him in person?
Police tracking tourist who buried soiled diaper on Boracay beach
Police tracking tourist who buried soiled diaper on Boracay beach
Boy, 9, becomes cross-eyed after using mobile phone for up to 10 hours a day
Boy, 9, becomes cross-eyed after using mobile phone for up to 10 hours a day
Ku Hye-sun hinted at marital woes long before Ahn Jae-hyun called for divorce
Ku Hye-sun hinted at marital woes long before Ahn Jae-hyun called for divorce
Football fans raise eyebrows over Cristiano Ronaldo&#039;s dance moves in new Shopee ad
Cristiano Ronaldo's silly dance moves in new Shopee ad make fans cringe
Dwayne &#039;The Rock&#039; Johnson weds in secret ceremony
Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson weds in secret ceremony
Angry fans burn K-pop singer Lai Kuan-lin&#039;s photos after comments on Hong Kong protest
Angry fans burn K-pop singer Lai Kuan-lin's photos after comments on Hong Kong protest
Lover&#039;s spats gone wrong: These boyfriends paid with their lives
Chinese woman stabs boyfriend to death after he called her fat
4 taken to hospital after 4-vehicle accident at Sims Avenue
4 taken to hospital after 4-vehicle accident at Sims Avenue

LIFESTYLE

$1 Krispy Kreme doughnuts, $1 karaoke at Manekineko &amp; other deals this week
$1 Krispy Kreme doughnuts, $1 karaoke at Manekineko & other deals this week
Cheap conveyor belt sushi in Singapore - Sushiro (new!) vs Sushi Express &amp; more
Cheap conveyor belt sushi in Singapore - Sushiro (new!) vs Sushi Express & more
What to buy in China: 15 things to get when you visit China
What to buy in China: 15 things to get when you visit China
Pay tribute to the King of Fruits with a durian AirPods case
Pay tribute to the King of Fruits with a durian AirPods case

Home Works

7 ways to create a tropical themed home that feels like paradise
7 ways to create a tropical themed home that feels like paradise
10 design firms that create contemporary homes in Singapore
10 design firms that create contemporary homes in Singapore
Baby-proof your home: All you need to make your place safe for the little one
Baby-proof your home: All you need to make your place safe for the little one
House Tour: A chic and minimalist black-and-white BTO home in Tampines
House Tour: A chic and minimalist black-and-white BTO home in Tampines

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

British woman suffers burns after microwaved eggs explode in her face
Woman suffers burns after microwaved eggs explode in her face
JJ Lin fanboys over his own fangirls, vlogs himself surprising them in cafe
JJ Lin fanboys over his own fangirls, vlogs himself surprising them in cafe
Veteran actor Bai Yan dies aged 100
Veteran actor Bai Yan dies aged 100
Kang Daniel allows cameras during fanmeeting because he is CEO
Kang Daniel allows cameras during fanmeeting because he is CEO

SERVICES