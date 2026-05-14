Malaysia PM says Norway missile export halt threatens its defence plans

KUALA LUMPUR — Malaysia voiced its objections on Thursday (May 14) to a surprise decision by Norway to revoke export approvals for a naval strike missile system intended for its combat ships, saying the move would threaten Kuala Lumpur's defence plans and hurt regional security.

Malaysia's defence ministry said last week it would seek clarification from Oslo over the decision, which officials have said was made just days before the missiles were scheduled to be delivered in March.

A spokesperson for the Malaysian government said on Wednesday that the country was also considering potential legal action, without specifying details.

Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim said on Thursday he had conveyed Malaysia's objection in a phone call with his Norwegian counterpart Jonas Gahr Stoere, describing the move to halt the missile exports as "unilateral and unacceptable".

"Signed contracts are solemn instruments. They are not confetti to be scattered in so capricious a manner," Anwar said in a statement posted on Facebook.

"If European defence suppliers reserve the right to renege with impunity, their value as strategic partners flies out the window."

The Norwegian Foreign Affairs Ministry said last week it had decided to revoke certain export licences related to specific technologies that are now subject to stricter controls.

Kongsberg Defence & Aerospace AS, the supplier of the missile system, told Reuters that export licensing decisions were handled by the Norwegian authorities and it fully complies with all applicable regulations.

Anwar said the decision would have grave consequences for Malaysia's defence operational readiness and its Littoral Combat Ship (LCS) modernisation programme.

"It will undoubtedly carry broader ramifications for the regional balance," he said.

Malaysia's LCS project, launched in 2011 and involving six vessels with an initial cost of 6 billion ringgit, has been dogged by serious mismanagement issues, with costs ballooning over the years.

The project was relaunched in 2023 following a government review, with the decision made to acquire five ships instead of six.

The delivery of the first vessel, originally scheduled for August this year, has been delayed until December due to late equipment deliveries from manufacturers and ongoing rework issues.

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