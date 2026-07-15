Malaysia police investigating viral video of man forced into car in JB

Police in Johor are investigating a viral video showing a man being forced into a car by three men in Johor Bahru.

The short clip, which has been widely shared on Facebook, is believed to have been filmed in the area of Taman Impian Emas, in Skudai at around 6pm on Monday (July 13).

In the video, three men are seen forcing a man clutching a black backpack into a grey Proton Waja while bystanders shout "call police" in an apparent attempt to stop them.

Although several people witnessed the incident, no one intervened physically out of concern for their own safety.

According to local Chinese-language media reports, the 26-year-old victim is believed to be a Malaysian Chinese man who works in Singapore.

The reports alleged that he had withdrawn cash from an ATM before he was followed and forced into the car by three Indian men.

The suspects were reported to have robbed him of his cash and mobile phone before abandoning him about 20km away in Taman Molek. A passer-by allegedly found the man and drove him home safely.

According to Malaysian news site Oriental Daily, the Johor Bahru North police confirmed they have received a police report and are investigating the case.

[[nid:740330]]

eriko.lim@asiaone.com