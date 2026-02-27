Malaysia police launch probe into alleged plot to topple government

KUALA LUMPUR - Malaysia's top police official said on Friday (Feb 27) authorities were investigating an alleged conspiracy to "topple the government and sabotage national stability".

The alleged plot involved a local influential figure as well as an international media agency, Inspector-General of Police Mohd Khalid Ismail said in a statement. He did not name the person or the media agency.

The investigation was being carried out under laws against undermining parliamentary democracy, an offence that carries a maximum jail term of 20 years upon conviction, he said.

Police have not released details about the alleged plot.

Government spokesperson and Communications Minister Fahmi Fadzil told a regular press conference the issue was "a very serious matter" but did not elaborate, adding "we will leave it to the police to conduct a full investigation."

The Attorney-General's Chambers in a statement called for the probe to be conducted comprehensively and professionally without interference.

