Malaysia Prime Minister Muhyiddin tests negative for Covid-19: PM's office

KUALA LUMPUR - Malaysian Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin has tested negative for the coronavirus, his office said on Wednesday (Oct 7), after a minister who attended a high-level meeting chaired by the Premier last Saturday contracted the virus.

Tan Sri Muhyiddin, along with 13 ministers and deputy ministers, started home quarantine on Monday after it was discovered that Religious Affairs Minister Zulkifli Mohamad Al-Bakri had Covid-19.

"The Prime Minister is currently in good health. However, he will continue self-quarantine until the end of the 14-day period set by the Ministry of Health," the Prime Minister's Office said in a statement.

