Malaysia pushes for strict law to police vapes, e-cigarettes

KUALA LUMPUR - Malaysia is planning to introduce strict regulations on the sale and use of electronic cigarettes and vaporisers, health officials said on Tuesday (Oct 1), as countries around the world move to ban devices that have been linked to deaths and youth addiction.

India, which has the second-largest population of adult smokers in the world, banned the sale of e-cigarettes last month as it warned of a vaping "epidemic" among young people.

Public health officials in the United States recommended against using e-cigarettes after 12 deaths and 805 cases of illnesses linked to e-cigarette use were reported.

The global market for e-cigarettes was worth US$15.7 billion (S$21.74 billion) in 2018, according to data from Euromonitor International, and is projected to more than double to US$40 billion in 2023.

Malaysia wants to club e-cigarettes and vaporisers together with tobacco products under a single law that would prohibit promotions and advertising, usage in public areas and use by minors, the health ministry said.

"Increasingly more studies have shown vape/electronic cigarettes ... are still harmful to human health. Furthermore, vapes/e-cigarettes are still not proven to be an effective modality to quit smoking," it said in an email.

The ministry said the recent spate of deaths and illnesses linked to e-cigarette use in the United States added urgency to Malaysia's review of its policies.