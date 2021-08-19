Malaysia reports 22,948 coronavirus cases, new daily high

KUALA LUMPUR - Malaysia reported 22,948 new coronavirus cases on Thursday (Aug 19), a new daily record. The country has recorded nearly 1.49 million infections overall.

The spike in cases comes as Malaysia's Prime Minister Muhyiddin was forced to resign on Monday, after losing his razor-thin majority in Parliament.

His administration had come under heavy criticism for its perceived mishandling of the Covid-19 pandemic, as the numbers of infections and deaths have continued to rise unabated in recent months.

In a national televised address, Tan Sri Muhyiddin said that the bureaucracy will continue normally and herd immunity is still achievable if the nationwide Covid-19 immunisation programme runs uninterrupted.

"You don't have to worry. My Cabinet has ordered more than enough vaccines for all of you, and if the vaccination programme goes well, all of you will get vaccinated by the end of October, God willing," he said, hours after tendering his resignation to the King, Sultan Abdullah Ahmad Shah.

"I hope a new government can be formed immediately so that the administration of this country is not disrupted. The next two months are crucial as we expect to achieve herd immunity in October," he added.

Mr Muhyiddin will act as caretaker prime minister until a new premier is appointed.