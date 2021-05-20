Malaysia reports 6,806 new coronavirus cases, highest daily count

KUALA LUMPUR - Malaysia on Thursday (May 20) recorded 6,806 new coronavirus cases, the biggest daily jump in infections, the health ministry said on Twitter.
Sehingga 20 Mei 2021: Jumlah kes COVID-19 adalah 6,806 kes (492,302 kes)— Noor Hisham Abdullah (@DGHisham) May 20, 2021
Pecahan setiap negeri (Kumulatif):
Selangor - 2,277 (161,584)
Sabah - 245 (59,909)
Johor - 615 (52,531)
WPKL - 655 (51,897)
Sarawak - 608 (40,259)
P Pinang - 362 (24,702)
N Sembilan - 291 (21,504)
It was the second straight day of record infections amid a fresh surge in Covid-19 cases.