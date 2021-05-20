Malaysia reports 6,806 new coronavirus cases, highest daily count

KUALA LUMPUR - Malaysia on Thursday (May 20) recorded 6,806 new coronavirus cases, the biggest daily jump in infections, the health ministry said on Twitter.

It was the second straight day of record infections amid a fresh surge in Covid-19 cases. 

