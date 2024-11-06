Malaysia to restart search for MH370 based on 'credible' proposal

KUALA LUMPUR — Malaysia is set to restart the search for the ill-fated Flight MH370, more than a decade after the airliner disappeared, citing a "credible" proposal that suggests a new search area in the southern Indian Ocean.

The Boeing 777, carrying 227 passengers and 12 crew members, vanished on March 8, 2014, while en route from Kuala Lumpur to Beijing.

Malaysia, China and Australia ended their joint search for the plane in January 2017, after no significant findings.

A subsequent search by US-based private marine exploration company Ocean Infinity concluded without success in June 2018.

Transport Minister Anthony Loke confirmed on Nov 5 that Kuala Lumpur is in negotiations with Ocean Infinity regarding a proposal the company made in June 2024 to resume the undersea search for wreckage of the plane in a 15,000 sq km area off the coast of Western Australia.

The proposal is based on a "no find, no fee" principle, meaning the government will not pay if no wreckage is found.

"Based on the latest information and analysis from experts and researchers, Ocean Infinity's search proposal is credible and can be considered by the Malaysian government as the flight's official registrar," Loke told Parliament on Nov 5 in response to questions from two lawmakers.

He added that Ocean Infinity is seeking a US$70 million (S$92 million) fee — an amount similar to the one proposed in 2018 — should the wreckage be found.

The Transport Ministry will announce further details after the conclusion of negotiations and approval from Cabinet.

Sources familiar with the matter said the new search area has been expanded "to the left and right" of the area explored by Ocean Infinity in 2018.

"Additionally, the period from November to March is the best time to initiate the search, as the waters in the Southern Hemisphere summer are calmer compared to the fierce storms in the winter.

"The longer we delay, the shorter the window for searching," a source told The Straits Times, speaking on condition of anonymity as negotiations are ongoing.

Months before the 10th anniversary of MH370's disappearance, a Beijing court began hearings on compensation claims from more than 40 families of Chinese passengers aboard the flight, representing two-thirds of the total passenger manifest.

Following the start of the lawsuit, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin expressed appreciation for Malaysia's continued follow-up on the incident, adding that he hoped all parties would maintain close communication.

The mysterious disappearance of MH370 was a major point of contention in Malaysia-China relations.

In the weeks following the disappearance on March 8, 2014, the families of the Chinese passengers, and Chinese officials themselves, were enraged at Malaysia Airlines and Malaysian government officials over their apparent lack of communication.

Dr Lam Choong Wah, a defence expert in international and strategic studies at Universiti Malaya, suggested that Kuala Lumpur collaborate with Beijing in the new search for MH370, especially given the upcoming 50th anniversary of their bilateral relationship.

"As the majority of the flight's passengers were Chinese, Malaysia should not be prevented from collaborating with Beijing in the search for the wreckage. China has the most advanced seabed exploration technology," he told ST.

Dr Lam referred to Chinese oceanographic survey and research ships, such as the Xiang Yang Hong, which have frequently operated in the Indian Ocean since 2016.

As the official owner of MH370, Malaysia has an obligation to uncover the truth and provide closure for the families and relatives of the victims, Dr Lam added.

This article was first published in The Straits Times. Permission required for reproduction.