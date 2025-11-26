Salon owner in Johor shaves head in apology after woman complains about son's bad haircut

The owner of a salon in Johor shaved his head, along with three other hairdressers, after a mother complained on social media that her son was dissatisfied with his hair cut.

The mother first posted on Facebook on Nov 18 that she took her son to a hair salon in Kulai for a haircut but left looking "like a dog bit him", reported 8world.

The photos that she uploaded on Facebook showed her son's hair cut unevenly and patchy, allegedly leaving her son feeling down.

He had gotten his hair cut at Solasta in Aeon Mall. That Facebook post has since been deleted.

Salon apologises

On Nov 19, the salon addressed the situation and issued an apology, writing: "This time, we are willing to honestly face mistakes. First of all, we deeply apologise for the poor experience caused to our customers.

"No matter what happens, letting a child leave the gallery in an unhappy mood is the last thing we want to see. As operators, we have to take responsibility and we will not escape from that."

"But in addition to apologising, I want to say a word of truth. As a hairdresser on the road of education, we are learning again every day — how to teach, how to bring, how to grow young hairdressers."

The salon's statement about the difficulties of educating and training new hairdressers sparked debate among netizens, reported 8world.

Some praised the owner for being accountable while others criticised his reasoning as an excuse and felt he should have addressed the issue directly.

The salon later posted a 66-second video on Nov 20, where the owner of the salon and three male hairdressers are seen taking turns to shave their heads. The salon again apologised for their mistake and thanked customers for "reminding, criticising, or caring about our customers".

The post captioned: "This time we did something wrong. But we won't run away, we will prove with actions: I believe Solasta will become more geng better.

"Thank you everyone for your willingness to give us a chance to improve. We will keep working hard and not let everyone down."

"As long as you are not satisfied with the haircut, we are willing to take responsibility and change," it added.

In another post on Tuesday (Nov 25), the owner is seen informing his staff members about a QR code, which is linked to his contact number, for customers to convey any complaints they may have.

After the owner contacted the mother, the two sides allegedly reached a settlement and the mother removed her Facebook post, reported Sin Chew Daily.

[[nid:712645]]

esther.lam@asiaone.com