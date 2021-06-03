Malaysia says Deloitte paid $106m in 1MDB settlement

KUALA LUMPUR - Malaysia on Thursday (June 3) said it had received US$80 million ($106 million) from audit firm Deloitte, as part of a settlement deal related to a multi-billion dollar scandal at 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB).

Malaysia's Finance Ministry said in a statement it is also negotiating a settlement with another auditor, KPMG, related to 1MDB.

About RM16.4 billion (S$5 billion) in seized and repatriated 1MDB funds have been returned to Malaysia to date, the ministry said.

