Malaysia says no talks with Goldman Sachs on recovering funds lost in 1MDB scandal

KUALA LUMPUR - Malaysia's finance minister on Friday (Oct 4) said there are no talks with Goldman Sachs Group Inc on the recovery of billions of dollars of state funds lost via the US bank's former client 1Malaysia Development Bhd (1MDB), local media reported.

"There are no discussions with Goldman Sachs but we will continue with the legal process conducted by the attorney-general," Malaysian Minister of Finance Lim Guan Eng was quoted as saying by news portal Malaysiakini.

A ministry official confirmed the comment to Reuters.

Malaysia filed criminal charges last year against Goldman Sachs over its role as underwriter and arranger of three bond sales that raised US$6.5 billion (S$8.97 billion) for the now-defunct state investment fund.

The US Department of Justice is investigating the bank for its role in the sales which involved fees higher than market rates.