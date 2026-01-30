Malaysia seized 1,050 luxury cars worth over $64m in 2025

Malaysia's Road Transport Department (RTD) seized 1,050 luxury cars worth more than RM200 million ($64 million) in an operation launched in July 2025, The New Straits Times reported on Wednesday (Jan 28).

Cars such as BMW, Porsche, Rolls-Royce, a Porsche Taycan and Lotus Eletre S. were among the confiscated vehicles.

Codenamed Ops Luxury, its latest haul on Sunday saw six vehicles seized in Karak, Pahang, worth an estimated RM3 million, the report said.

Senior enforcement director Muhammad Kifli Ma Hassan said in a press conference on Wednesday (Jan 28) that one of the vehicles seized was a Subaru driven by an Italian who was on holiday in Malaysia.

"The rented car had its road tax expired for more than two weeks."

There was also another incident where a Rolls-Royce was seized with unpaid road tax amounting to over RM52,000, Muhammad Kifli added.

Penang RTD director Zulkifli Ismail said that the seized luxury vehicles were mostly owned by high-profile individuals or businesspeople, with some bearing the title of "Datuk".

The most common excuse provided by these individuals was that they had "forgotten" to renew their road tax and insurance, Bernama reported, with some having a road tax expiration of up to five years.

In total, 153,000 vehicles were inspected throughout 2025 since the launch of the operation, with action taken against 58,147 vehicles for 121,526 offences, Zulkifli said.

He further stated that the most common offence is driving without a licence, followed by those without a valid road tax and no insurance coverage.

Muhammad Kifli said the operation has increased awareness among luxury vehicle owners, with subsequent operations yielding less vehicle seizures.

"Our more severe actions through Ops Luxury has finally brought awareness to the owners of these luxury vehicles, because they were previously only being given summonses worth RM300 to RM500," he said.

"Now, through Ops Luxury, we are confiscating the vehicles."

