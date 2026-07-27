Malaysia honoured to host F1, stands ready to welcome teams and fans: Anwar

Malaysia is honoured to support Bahrain, Formula 1 and the Federation Internationale de l'Automobile (FIA) in hosting the Formula 1 (F1) Gulf Air Bahrain Grand Prix at Sepang International Circuit in October, Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim said.

PM Anwar took to social media on Sunday (July 26), after F1 made the announcement. Anwar said he had spoken to His Royal Highness Prince Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa, Crown Prince and Prime Minister of Bahrain and FIA President Stefano Domenicali about the matter.

Thanking Bahrain for its "trust and confidence", Anwar said: "We are honoured to support the Kingdom of Bahrain, Formula 1 and the FIA in hosting the Formula 1 Gulf Air Bahrain Grand Prix at Sepang International Circuit this year."

The Malaysian prime minister explained that the announcement goes beyond staging a world-class sporting event.

"It reflects the enduring friendship, mutual trust and close partnership between Malaysia and the Kingdom of Bahrain, while reaffirming Malaysia’s readiness and capability to host major international events."

He added that Malaysia stands ready to welcome Formula 1, the FIA, and the teams and fans from around the world back to Sepang.

"We look forward to showcasing our world-class infrastructure, operational excellence and warm hospitality, while further strengthening the bonds between our two nations through this special occasion."

Why Bahrain's F1 race is being held in Malaysia

Malaysia has been added to the F1 calendar on Oct 4, between the Azerbaijan Grand Prix on Sept 26 and the Singapore Grand Prix on Oct 11, as a replacement venue for the Bahrain Grand Prix, which was called off in April along with the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix in Jeddah.

Although the race will be held at the Sepang International Circuit for the first time since 2017, it will officially be known as the Gulf Air Bahrain Grand Prix and hosted on behalf of Bahrain, Formula 1 said in a statement on Sunday.

This arrangement would also overcome any local concerns about hosting fees, with Bahrain understood to be footing the bill.

The cancellations of April's race at Sakhir, and the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix in Jeddah, were due to the Iran war and the situation in the ​Middle East.

While Sepang's inclusion restores the championship calendar to 23 races, uncertainty remains over the season-ending races in Qatar and Abu Dhabi.

Italy's Imola circuit is reportedly being considered as a potential replacement finale should those Middle Eastern races also be unable to proceed, Reuters reported, citing informed sources at the Hungaroring.

It is not without precedent for a country to host a race outside the country whose name it carries. Germany's Nurburgring hosted a Luxembourg Grand Prix, while the San Marino Grand Prix was held for many years ​at Imola. The Swiss Grand Prix was once also held in France.

Bahrain, home to the US Navy's Fifth Fleet, has previously come under attack from Tehran's missiles and drones amidst renewed conflict between US and Iran, raising concerns over the feasibility of hosting large-scale international events in the region.

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editor@asiaone.com