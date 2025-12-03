Malaysia tightens nuclear controls under amended law

KUALA LUMPUR — Malaysia has amended its nuclear regulatory framework to require permits be obtained for all atomic energy activities including import, exports and transshipment of radioactive materials.

The amended law, which came into effect on Monday (Dec 1) and will be enforced in stages, comes as Malaysia conducts feasibility studies on nuclear energy adoption as part of efforts to meet energy demand and achieve net zero emissions by 2050.

The move aims to strengthen the legislative framework for the control and supervision of atomic energy activities to ensure protection for workers, the public and the environment, the Science, Technology and Innovation Ministry said on Tuesday.

It also addresses safety and security of radioactive and nuclear materials and related facilities as well as ensuring the measures are implemented and liability for nuclear damage is clear, it added.

"The scope of control and supervision of atomic energy activities will also be expanded to encompass safety, security and safeguards, towards a comprehensive nuclear legislation that is aligned with international standards," the ministry said in a statement.

Permits will now be required for importing radioactive or nuclear material, nuclear-related items, or nuclear-related technology as well as for exporting, transshipping, or transiting such materials.

New requirements include mandatory decommissioning plans before building facilities, accounting and control systems for nuclear material and International Atomic Energy Agency inspections and reporting.

The law introduces strict penalties, with sabotage and nuclear weapons violations punishable by 30-40 years imprisonment or the death penalty.

[[nid:720054]]