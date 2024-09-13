Malaysia widens probe into Islamic business group after child sex-abuse allegations

KUALA LUMPUR – The Malaysian authorities widened on Sept 12 their investigation into a prominent Islamic business organisation, a day after police rescued more than 400 children suspected of being sexually abused at charity homes run by the group.

The Selangor state Islamic religious department said it was scrutinising the group’s religious education facilities and had asked police to hand over any teaching material seized during raids on Sept 11 on the homes to determine if any offences were committed under Islamic laws.

Muslim-majority Malaysia runs a dual-track legal system, with Islamic laws running alongside secular ones.

The state religious authorities are empowered to enforce laws against “deviant” teachings, with the majority of Muslims following Sunni Islam.

Police conducted coordinated raids on 20 premises run by Global Ikhwan Services and Business (GISB) across two Malaysian states on Sept 11, arresting 171 adults, including “ustazs” or Islamic religious teachers.

Those rescued included 201 boys and 201 girls, aged between one and 17.

Inspector-general of police Razarudin Husain said the raids were in response to reports filed in September alleging neglect, abuse, sexual harassment and molestation at the premises.

Two of the premises raided were registered with the state government as Islamic schools, the Selangor Islamic religious department said in a statement on Sept 12.

The department said it monitored the schools as recently as July but found no offences committed. It said it would investigate further and take appropriate action should any violations be found.

A GISB spokesperson on Sept 12 said the group would cooperate with the authorities.

GISB in a statement the previous day denied the allegations of sexual abuse, saying it did not manage the charity homes that were raided and would file a police report.

A 19-year-old girl was charged in court on Sept 12 with child abuse in connection with the case, state news agency Bernama reported.

Mr Robert Gass, a Unicef representative in Malaysia, said the organisation was “deeply shocked and appalled” by the alleged abuse and called for long-term professional medical and psychosocial support for the children.

GISB, which has been linked to a banned religious sect in Malaysia, is involved in businesses ranging from supermarkets to laundromats and operates in multiple countries, including Indonesia, Singapore, Egypt, Saudi Arabia, France, Australia and Thailand, according to its website.

The group has acknowledged its links to the now-defunct Malaysia-based Al-Arqam religious sect, which was banned by the government in 1994, but now describes itself as an Islamic conglomerate based on Muslim practices.

