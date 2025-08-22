Malaysian air force fighter jet crashes during takeoff in Kuantan

The Royal Malaysian Air Force (RMAF) has confirmed that one of its F/A-18 Hornet fighter jets was involved in an accident on Thursday night (Aug 21).

“We would like to inform you of an accident involving an F/A-18D Hornet at 9.05pm on Aug 21 at the Sultan Ahmad Shah Airport in Kuantan.

“We are taking immediate action and will update on the latest development,” said RMAF in a statement.

Bernama reported Pahang police chief Commissioner Datuk Seri Yahaya Othman as saying that both the pilot and co-pilot are safe.

Malaysian media outlet New Straits Times reported a similar incident involving the same aircraft type in 2019 when flames were seen belching out of the left engine of a F/A-18D jet which was taking part in a solo display at the Langkawi International Maritime and Aerospace Exhibition 2019.

That Hornet jet had reportedly ingested a foreign object resulting in an engine explosion. Both the pilot and aircraft landed safely with the other remaining engine.

Malaysia currently operates a fleet of eight F/A-18D jets.

[[nid:721434]]

editor@asiaone.com