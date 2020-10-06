Malaysian baker goes viral with magnificently crafted cake dedicated to the king

Malaysia's king, Yang Di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri'ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah, celebrated his birthday on June 8, receiving many well-wishes from the adoring public.

While many Malaysians took to social media to send their birthday greetings to the king, others, such as bakery Banker2Baker went the extra mile.

An intricately designed opulent cake fit for a king

The bakery outdid themselves, creating a luxurious custom birthday cake to commemorate Sultan Abdullah's birthday.

Malaysian netizens were so impressed by the cake that the bakery's Twitter post gained 3,400 likes and 1,800 retweets in over a day.

Photos of the eye-catching creation also went viral on Instagram as netizens gushed in admiration over how beautiful and elegant the cake looked.

Zulkiflee Mawan, the owner of Banker2Baker, shared that the cake's inspiration was taken directly from the king's royal regalia — the Muskat, the royal dress, and the Tengkolok Diraja, the royal headdress.

Your Majesty. Twas an honour to be given the opportunity to create His Majesty Yang Di-Pertuan Agong's birthday cake. We took inspiration from His Majesty's Muskat and Tengkolok Diraja for the design. Long live the king.

https://twitter.com/banker2baker/status/1269899232963518469

The stunning two-tier cake had exquisite patterns in regal colours of gold and cream on the sides, topped with a magnificent replica of the Tengkolok Diraja.

Tribute to another Malaysian hero

This isn't the first time Zulkiflee has gone viral for his creations. The baker had also designed a cake dedicated to Malaysia's Health Director-General, Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah in commemoration of his birthday in April.

It's never too late to chase your dreams

https://twitter.com/banker2baker/status/1252560370750767104

Before he became a baker, Zulkiflee was a risk manager for 27 years. But he turned his back on a career in banking and returned to Malaysia from abroad in 2014 with a dream to become a baker, he told South China Morning Post.

"At the beginning I had no cooking or baking skills, but I chose this field because I saw a lot of potential," Zulkiflee said. He started by baking for friends and family, fine-tuning his skills through trial and error.

Later, the determined Zulkiflee took formal courses in Paris and Tokyo before setting up his own boutique cafe business — aptly named Banker2baker — in the Kuala Lumpur township of Wangsa Maju.

