Malaysian beauty queen loses crown after 'wild' holiday video goes viral

A Malaysian beauty queen lost her crown this week after a "wild" holiday video of hers went viral.

Viru Nikah Terinsip, who won the Unduk Ngadau Johor title in 2023, had shared a video of herself dancing suggestively with scantily clad male dancers while on holiday in Thailand. The clip soon sparked public backlash.

Some said it was inappropriate for her to behave in such a way as she was a public figure, while others defended her, saying that she was just having fun.

Viru made a public apology via social media on Monday (April 8), admitting that she was "careless" in posting the video.

She also said that she was surrendering her title.

Thanking the public for their words of encouragement, the 24-year-old said everyone should "focus on other issues and move forward" from this incident.

Viru was then stripped of her title by the Kadazandusun Cultural Association (KDCA) on the same day, The Star reported.

KDCA chairman Tan Sri Joseph Pairin Kitingan confirmed this.

Such behaviour was uncalled for in a beauty queen who supposedly represents the spirit of Huminodun, a mythological maiden who has the total beauty of heart, mind and soul, he explained.

"This would not be an issue if she was just an ordinary person, but she is an Unduk Ngadau (beauty queen), and a public figure," he said.

"We (KDCA) do not want to be the target and attract unnecessary attention."

This incident should serve as a warning to all winners of the cultural beauty pageant to not repeat the same mistake, he added.

