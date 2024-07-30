Malaysian boy, 12, takes younger siblings for joyride; dad gets questioned by police

The father of a 12-year-old boy in Selangor, Malaysia has been questioned by the police after a video of his son driving his two younger siblings around their housing estate went viral.

In the almost two-minute-long clip circulating online, a white Perodua Viva car is seen driving over a speed bump. A woman exclaims in disbelief and runs up, telling the driver to shut off the engine.

The front window then rolls down to reveal a boy in a white shirt behind the steering wheel, and two kids in the front seat. One of the younger boys has a pacifier on, and none of them are wearing seatbelts.

The woman chides the underaged boy for driving to which he responds by asking her to "go meet my father".

The woman then says she is going to lodge a police report.

Netizens were outraged by the video, with many calling the boys' parents "irresponsible".

"The parent might have taught the kid to drive but he did not teach him safety and the road and traffic law," commented one Facebook user.

Sepang police chief Wan Kamarul Azran Wan Yusof confirmed that the 12-year-old boy had driven his two younger brothers aged four and six around the neighbourhood at around 8pm on Sunday (July 28), reported Bernama.

According to the New Straits Times, the trio have allegedly been seen driving around the area on several earlier occasions.

The siblings' 53-year-old father was questioned by the police on Monday night, and investigations into the incident are ongoing.

