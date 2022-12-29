Malaysian boy gets Nissan GT-R on his birthday - and it's not a Hot Wheels car

Kids who are automobile fanatics usually wind up getting toy cars as gifts.

But not this particularly lucky 10-year-old boy from Kuala Lumpur who got the real deal – the iconic Japanese supercar the monster Nissan GT-R.

In two TikTok videos uploaded on Monday (Dec 26) by user 9tripleone, the Nissan GT-R R35 was seen being packed away into a large container truck before being driven to the boy's location.

The child's name, Amaran, was also written on the license plate of the car.

Upon receiving the gift, fireworks went off.

And apart from balloons and a cake, the boy's gift came complete with a person dressed up as Optimus Prime from the movie Transformers — talk about going the extra mile.

To get a feel of his new car, the visibly excited boy got into the vehicle, pressed a few buttons and stepped on the pedal.

However, as the legal age in Malaysia to drive a car is 17, an adult will have to drive him around in the meantime. Poor child.

"Your birthday gift. Okay happy?" asked a loved one at the end of the second video. To which the boy nodded enthusiastically.

In Malaysia, secondhand cars in the Nissan GT-R range can cost anywhere between RM283,000 (S$86,000) and RM1,180,000 depending on the model and year of manufacture.

Earlier in December, another woman in Malaysia also received a car as a gift in a similar fashion as the boy.

Her sparkly pink Porsche was delivered to her in a clear container truck filled with pink heart-shaped balloons and the message "happy birthday".

Previously, she had jokingly asked her boyfriend for a "bling bling supercar" and he had actually taken her seriously.

According to Sin Chew Daily on Nov 3, a local car dealer shared that such car delivery ceremonies first emerged in China and recently became popular in Malaysia.

As of now, such ceremonies have been held in areas like Kuala Lumpur, Penang and Johor.

