Malaysian content creator U-turns, apologises after mocking China locals and threatening lawsuit

A Malaysian woman who recently went viral for openly mocking Chinese locals over their personal hygiene has issued a public apology on social media.

The apology comes after a group of Malaysian tourists faced public backlash for uploading videos insulting Chinese people’s smells and making derogatory comments towards locals when visiting China.

Those videos were reshared by Threads user heyyyywiwies on June 14.

Netizens condemned their behaviour then, pointing out their insensitivity towards the people and culture they were visiting.

The controversial clips have been deleted, but the original uploader, Nur Asyiqin, has issued a public apology on Sunday (June 21) acknowledging the criticisms she has faced since the incident.

“I would like to humbly and sincerely apologise for the viral issue, that is my mistaken spontaneous reaction while on vacation in China on June 15, 2026,” wrote Asyiqin in her post.

She claimed to take full responsibility for her actions, accepting and acknowledging “every criticism given with an open heart”.

The TikToker also reiterated that she “never intended to offend, humiliate or create any conflict”.

She promised to be “more careful” of “public sensitivities” following this incident, using it “as a lesson to become a more mature and responsible individual in the future”.

Unexpected U-turn after threatening lawsuit

Her apology has drawn mixed reactions from netizens after her aggressive initial response to the incident.

On June 17, Asyiqin posted an "official statement" on her TikTok account addressing the viral videos.

She made a public announcement about taking legal actions against parties who have made defamatory, unsubstantiated and false statements against her "good name, reputation and integrity".

She also added that she had raised the matter to the authorities and her lawyer for further action.

Many netizens criticised her audacity, with a commenter on X pointing out her hypocrisy in demanding respect from others when she was “already wrong to speak”.

The commenter highlighted that she did not “even [offer] an apology” before posting about taking legal action.

Other comments online poked fun at her shift in attitudes, with one stating how she was just “earnestly trying to sue netizens the other day” and now, “she is the one apologising”.

Another netizen added how it “took her long enough” to finally apologise.

Her public apology post has garnered over 262,000 views on TikTok in just 24 hours.

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laili.abdeen@asiaone.com