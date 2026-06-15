Malaysian couple arrested after allegedly dumping newborn in rubbish bin at KL bus terminal

A couple has been arrested over allegedly dumping the newborn boy in a rubbish bin in a bus terminal in Malaysia.

According to New Straits Times, Malaysian police was alerted to the discovery the body of a newborn wrapped in a blue plastic bag on the third floor of the Terminal Bersepadu Selatan in Kuala Lumpur on June 9.

The couple, both 21 years old and unemployed, was arrested in neighbouring Sepang on Friday (June 12) to assist in investigations.

"Preliminary investigations found that both suspects admitted their involvement in the case," Cheras deputy police chief Lim Chun How was quoted as saying.

Lim then said that it was believed the woman had given birth in the toilet, before dumping the baby in a rubbish bin out of fear of her family finding out about the incident.

The couple has been remanded for four days from June 13 to 16 to assist in further investigations, he said.

If found guilty, they could face up to two year's imprisonment, or a fine, or both.

About 510 baby-dumping cases had been reported from 2018 to February 2024, Bernama reported.

Malay Mail reported in February this year that 175 babies aged 12 months and below below have been rescued after being abandoned between 2022 and 2025, quoting Malaysia's Ministry of Women, Family and Community Development.

[[nid:737227]]

daoen.wong@asiaone.com