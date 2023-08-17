Malaysian father gets 702 years for raping his two daughters, impregnating one

A father in Malaysia has been sentenced to 702 years in prison and 234 strokes of the cane for the rape and sexual assault of his two daughters, South China Morning Post reported.

The two daughters were found to have been raped by their father at two houses in Johor state's Muar for the past six years, leaving one of the girls five weeks' pregnant.

The 53-year-old man pleaded guilty to 19 charges of rape and 11 charges of sexual assault against his two daughters on Monday (Aug 14).

However, the man will only serve 42 years in prison from the date of his arrest on July 10. He will also receive the maximum legal limit of 24 lashes.

The man, who was not represented by a lawyer, appealed for a lighter sentence on the grounds that he had been remorseful over his actions, reported New Straits Times.

However, the judge dismissed his argument, saying: "The victim at that time was a child and the offences you committed were very serious. I hope that with this sentence, you will repent and learn from the mistakes that have been made."

Deputy public prosecutor Danial Munir also asked the court to impose a heavy sentence as the offences committed left his two daughters, now aged 12 and 15, with lifelong trauma.

"I accept the punishment for my actions," the man said.

